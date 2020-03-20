Auburn man arrested for child porn charges immediately following release in Va.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
In May 2019, 53-year-old William Matthew Carter, an Auburn resident, was arrested in Blacksburg, Va. on child pornography charges. The Blacksburg police alerted police in Auburn following his arrest.
Auburn police began an investigation and search of Carter’s electronic devices in his Auburn residence and place of employment.
The devices contained numerous images of child pornography. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed those of known victims not from the Auburn area.
He pleaded guilty to charges in Virginia and was released from the Virginia Department of Corrections on Mar. 16 and was immediately taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants in Alabama and held pending an extradition hearing.
He waived an extradition hearing and was taken to Alabama and arrested by Auburn police on Mar. 19.
Carter is currently being held in the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $125,000 bond. Additional charges are anticipated.
