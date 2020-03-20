Anniston hospitals implement strict no visitation policy

Anniston hospitals implement strict no visitation policy
By WBRC Staff | March 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 7:13 PM

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - RMC and Stringfellow Hospitals in Anniston have implemented strict no visitation policies following a statewide Public Health Order that prohibits all hospital visitation by family members, visitors and non-essential health care personnel.

Effective immediately, visitation by family members and non-essential health care personnel is strictly prohibited, with the exception of compassionate care situations, such as maternity and end of life.

In addition, all elective medical and dental surgeries are postponed until April 4, 2020 except for the following:

  • Life threatening
  • Threat of deformity or dysfunction of an organ or extremity
  • Medically urgent

