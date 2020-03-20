Andy Kennedy is a Blazer again, Kennedy coming home as UAB’s head basketball coach

“Andy is a proven winner both as a player and a coach, and we are elated to have him lead our men’s basketball program,” said Ingram. “He helped build UAB basketball’s proud tradition as one of the best to ever play here, and I am confident he will elevate the program to new heights as our coach. Andy will add to the growing momentum of our university and city as a whole. I want to thank President Watts, the UA System and Board of Trustees for their tremendous support in bringing Coach Kennedy to UAB.”