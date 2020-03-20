Alabama schools won’t have to administer any more state assessments this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Superintendent Eric Mackey says he has great news for Alabama’s schools.
Mackey says President Trump has approved for the state not to have to administer any more state assessments or standardized tests this school year. That means when schools reopen staff and students won’t have to prepare for any more standardized testing.
It also means Alabama will not have a state report card this fall. So the grades schools got last year will hold for two years. The secretary of state will waive accountability data that determines schools’ report cards.
These changes will not affect students’ grades.
Mackey said the state system is still working on how to get schools back open. Right now there is no update on when or how schools will open.
The state is working on contingency plans if they are not allowed to open on April 6.
