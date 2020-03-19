Well-known UAB doctor recovering from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB infectious disease doctor, well-known for his research on AIDS/HIV, is recovering from the coronavirus.
For the past five and a half days, Dr. Mike Saag has spent a lot of time in his bedroom after being exposed to coronavirus. Saag believes he got it on a recent car ride back from New York with his son.
“Just started with a general bad feeling, a little bit of a runny nose, a headache and some cough,” Saag said.
He also had a sense of fuzziness and not thinking quite as clear. He tested positive Monday and has been in isolation ever since. The good news is both he and his son are recovering well.
“I think I’ve been through the worst of it and pretty lucky,” Saag said.
When it comes to social distancing, Saag says he did all of that. He tells us COVID-19 can hit anyone.
“Even though I followed all that social distancing, I still got infected. The only thing that’s going to bring this virus under control now, is being at home…staying at home. The only way we should leave our house is if we have an essential task,” Saag said.
Saag believes we are at war with this very contagious virus.
“We’ve got to manage it. If we don’t take control of this its going to run rampant throughout the country with up to 70 million to 120 million U.S. citizens being infected in the next three or four months. So what can we do to stop that? Stop our interaction with everybody,” Saag said.
Saag is staying in his room for the recommended 14 days from the CDC. In the meantime, he’s keeping in constant contact with his colleagues in the medical community to keep a track on the virus.
