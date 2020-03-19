Birmingham-based website helps with senior care during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During this time of social distancing, many are worried about caring for their senior loved ones. And one website is hoping to help the older population with things like grocery shopping or rides to the doctor.
Dwell at Home is a website based in Birmingham that pairs seniors with caregivers.
These are people in the community who are able to care for senior loved ones. The two men who launched the program say they say even through this pandemic seniors still need to go to the doctor, get their groceries and just have general errands run. They say their team is also available if a senior just wants to talk.
“We want to do what we can to help them stay at home, stay safe. You know, we’ll set the groceries on the door stoop and wait out by the car and wait for them to come get them. If they need help getting them in the house, we’ll help them do that as well," says COO Mike Clark.
You can go to DwellAtHome.com, click on “contact” up at the top of the page, and fill out the request. What’s unique is that seniors decide themselves how much they’re willing to pay for a service. The website then matches them up with a person who can do it.
The site will be offering free delivery services Wednesday, March 25th.
