Want to make a difference during COVID-19 closings? Meals on Wheels volunteers needed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the coronavirus outbreak, Meals on Wheels continues to operate. Did you know that 1 in 6 seniors struggle with hunger in Alabama?
Meals on Wheels relies on volunteers to deliver a daily, nutritious lunch to individuals who may be homebound and unable to prepare their own meals and/or unable to grocery shop.
Since most Meals on Wheels volunteers are in elderly high-risk groups, many temporary volunteers are needed to deliver meals. Cassidy Bonner just signed up. She’s going through the application process now.
“I can’t wait to get started helping our seniors and freeing up United Way staff to return to their regular positions,” she said. “I normally donate time to The ARC but they’ve shut down in order to protect their adults with disabilities.”
Social distancing precautions are implemented program-wide to ensure the safety of volunteers and meal recipients.
Interested volunteers can apply here.
