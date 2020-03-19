UAB: 4 Things to help fight the coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/UAB) - We have had a lot of calls into the WBRC FOX6 newsroom from people who believe they might need to be tested for the coronavirus. Thursday, UAB sent some great, expert information on what you need to do if you believe you have symptoms.
From UAB:
There are four main points hospitals and healthcare providers want all of us to know and continue to follow.
First - If you think you have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, call your doctor first. Do not go to the doctor’s office unless you need immediate care. You do not want to expose others to your illness and if you are well, you do not want to be exposed to someone else. Stay home unless your doctor tells you otherwise.
Second – Do not go to the emergency room unless you require critical, immediate care. Emergency rooms need to serve those with the most critical needs. Do not go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
Third – There is a national blood shortage. If you are healthy and eligible, donate blood as soon as possible. Contact the Red Cross to find out where to donate and how to schedule an appointment. UAB is also holding a blood drive from March 19-27 at UAB Hospital’s North Pavilion. UAB asks for people to make appointments before going to the hospital to protect the donors and staff.
Fourth – Avoid crowds of 10 or more people. Do not attend concerts, sports events, religious gatherings, movie theaters or use public transportation. People should also be at least six feet apart from one another.
According to the CDC:
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.