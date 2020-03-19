Blood donors urgently needed due to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Because of coronavirus, the blood supply across the country is in extremely short supply.
UAB is holding an emergency blood drive through the end of next week and asks anyone able to donate to make an appointment to help ensure that donors and staff are protected. There are additional drives or fixed donor locations provided by the American Red Cross and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, which are also accepting donations by appointment.
The UAB drive runs from March 19 through March 27 at UAB Hospital’s North Pavilion.
Donors must go online to schedule an appointment. Safe distancing will be observed, and appointments will limit the number of people donating at any one time. Donating blood is safe, and donation staff are appropriately disinfecting all surfaces at the donor locations.
Donors should make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or LifeSouth. Donors will need a photo ID.
UAB North Pavilion, 18th Street and Sixth Avenue South:
- Thursday, March 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Cross
- Friday, March 20, 9:30 am.-5:30 p.m., LifeSouth
- Monday, March 23, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., LifeSouth
- Tuesday, March 24, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., LifeSouth
- Wednesday, March 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Cross
- Thursday, March 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Cross
- Friday, March 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Cross
Donors can give blood up to six times a year, every eight weeks. The process takes about 45 minutes; the actual blood collection usually takes less than 20 minutes.
Blood products are used during surgery, transplantation, trauma care, difficult pregnancies and cancer treatment. It is not unheard-of for a single patient to require as many as 100 units.
