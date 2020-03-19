Tuscaloosa Mayor holding virtual town hall Friday to answer COVID-19 questions

By Kelvin Reynolds | March 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 7:16 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will speak directly to the people with questions about coronavirus and how it’s affecting their lives in the city Friday.

It will be a virtual town hall on the city of Tuscaloosa’s Facebook page. It starts at 3 p.m. Friday.

Mayor Maddox believes this is the safest way to get many people engaged on the matter in light of the restrictions on large groups of people meeting in one place.

“Why not use technology to our advantage? This platform gives us the ability to answer questions. To discuss what is going on and to share some information. The greatest thing we can do to combat fear is to share information,” Mayor Maddox explained.

You can submit questions ahead of time by clicking here or here.

