Tuscaloosa considering curfew following fights at city parks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is considering a curfew at city parks after several fights a shooting involving juveniles has taken place. Now city councilors fear teens have more time on their hands in light of schools being closed because of the coronavirus.
Some of the fighting has happened in Snow Hinton Park. Another, in a parking lot next to the park of the old Jaycee fairgrounds. That fight involved two females. One of them was shot after the fight ended.
Tuscaloosa city spokesman Richard Rush said Mayor Maddox is still working on an executive order related to a curfew at city parks. But it’s not finished yet. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankely had a message for parents and their kids.
“We urge parents to step up and the community to step up in this situation. And the parents to keep their kids at home. They don’t need to be out running around in the streets right now,”
There was an arrest made in the shooting. But no arrests have been made in the other park fights involving kids.
