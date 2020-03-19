Salons closing while others stay open, take extra steps to stay clean

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from salon owners taking extra precautions in order to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gary Diggs owns Gary Anthony Salon in Vestavia Hills. He says he doesn’t want to have to close his doors, so he’s doing whatever it takes to keep his stylists and clients healthy.
Diggs says they're used to cleaning often this time of year, with concerns of the flu.
And now with the coronavirus outbreak, they're working with half their staff and all the stations are at least 6 feet apart.
They’ve added more disinfectant cleaning products and are spraying everything down between each client.
They ask customers to wash hands before and after they leave.
"Rent is coming up, house payments are coming up, power bills. We’re trying to stay open. If they tell us we have to close, then we close. That’s all we gotta do. And then we’ll just have to figure it out as we go," said Diggs.
There’s even a notice on the door at Gary Anthony Salon asking people if they are sick or around someone who is, they should reschedule.
