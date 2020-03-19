RMC in Anniston sets up drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A new drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 is set up now in Anniston.
Unlike many of the sites we've shown you, this one is by referral only.
Northeast Alabama RMC is running the site next to the Medical Arts Building.
Each person who drives up is referred by their primary physician and checked by nurse practitioners.
“They’ll then be screened by a practitioner, determine whether they’ll need to be tested based on their level of severity of symptoms. If they need to be tested then they’ll be tested on site,” says Kandi Williams, an RMC staff member who worked on-site.
Patients are then checked while they remain in their cars, for safety reasons.
"We ask them to remain in their vehicle, to crack their window. We're taking care of our employees and we're also taking care of them as well. So staying in their vehicle is now going to expose them here," says Bridgette Magouirk, who worked on site.
The people at RMC remind us there are strains of flu and strep in the area, and they sometimes present similar symptoms.
The staff who work the drive-thru clinic wear protective gear throughout the day.
