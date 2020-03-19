Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Alex Washburn!
Alex is a senior at JB Pennington High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is Valedictorian, President of SGA, a school ambassador, on the Track and Field team, and in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside of school, he volunteers through multiple community groups and plans to study Civil Engineering at Auburn University.
Alex, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
