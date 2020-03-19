Nurse at physical recovery center in Vestavia Hills has coronavirus, testing of residents underway

On Monday, one of our administrative nurses at Aspire Cahaba River complained of not feeling well. The nurse was sent home, and she consulted her physician. We received notification Wednesday afternoon that she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This nurse and her coworkers with whom she spends substantial amounts of time were asked to go home and self-isolate. Although this nurse who tested positive was not responsible for primary care of our residents, Aspire Cahaba River is enacting the required protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and our employees. All protective protocols are in place, testing of residents is underway, and restricted access to the facility in accordance with federal health care guidelines has been implemented. Only visits that are medically necessary or for hospice visitation will be allowed, and then only under restricted conditions. We are asking for the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the well-being of our residents.