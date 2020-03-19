Magic City Harvest offering services to restaurants who need help moving surplus food

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham food recovery program is offering immediate assistance to restaurant owners, schools, and other establishments, who have a surplus of food after shutting down to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
Magic City Harvest will use refrigerated trucks to pick up surplus food and deliver it to those in need.
“While we are experiencing uncertain times, one thing is certain: the need to get food to vulnerable and hungry people is more pressing than ever. With two refrigerated trucks, Magic City Harvest is ready and able to act,” said Suzanne Wright, MCH Executive Director.
To schedule a pick up, contact Ann Wallace at Magic City Harvest, 205-591-3663 or ann@magiccityharvest.org
