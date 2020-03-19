Jefferson County’s health officer issues more stringent health order, nonessential businesses to be closed

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s health officer, Dr. Mark Wilson issued a new, more stringent public health order for Jefferson County.
Dr. Wilson said he is seeking to eliminate all nonessential services that could potentially spread coronavirus.
- The new order is consistent with White House recommendations for no more than ten people in a space with six feet in between.
- All senior citizen centers remain closed
- All preschools, day cares and schools with more than 12 are closed (people who work as first responders or essential employees will have a way to get child care)
- All nursing home, specialty care, assisted-living facilities are not allowed visitors except for hospice care workers
- Elective medical and elective dental surgeries need to be delayed until later
- Restaurants, bars, breweries can not allow people to eat inside the establishments (people can order take out and go inside to pick it up) (these places have to maintain social distancing)
- Starting Friday, March 20,2020 at 5:00 p.m. all Nonessential services will be closed including entertainment venues, recreation facilities, swimming pools and spas, nail salons and spas, casinos, museums, body art facilities or tattoo parlors, performing art centers, social clubs, formal events, proms, concert halls, massage parlors, fraternity/sorority meeting events
Wilson said the order is made to help our first responders and all of us stay safe. Wilson said, “We know Covid-19 is deadly and I know that each day, each action either results in lives lost or lives saved.” “I ask that you carefully consider the people with whom you come in contact.”
Grocery stores or retail spaces that provide things we need for everyday life are considered essential.
Here is the order:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.