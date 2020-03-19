Hoover Helpline set up during coronavirus crisis

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover has set up a helpline neighbors in the community can call during the coronavirus crisis.
City leaders say the Hoover Helpline will serve as a one-stop resource line in which Hoover residents can speak with a person and explain their needs during this time. That Helpline representative will take their request, reach out to an agency that can help, find out the information needed and then relay that back to the caller.
The number for the Hoover Helpline is: 205-444-7877. This line will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The Helpline is being manned by a small number of Hoover Library employees who are practicing safe social distancing while providing this service.
The City of Hoover is also asking that any business or organization that is providing a service to help residents during this time to let them know. They can call the same Hoover Helpline number and indicate the help they are providing.
A city spokesperson said, “Mayor Frank Brocato and City of Hoover employees understand this is an unprecedented time of uncertainty and concern. Still, we are committed to continuing a level of service and excellence this City is known for and we strive to do it in as personal a way that we can while keeping in line with guidelines from health officials.”
