Goodyear plant in Gadsden closing for 2 weeks

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company plans to suspend Americas manufacturing through at least April 3 or until further notice. This includes the plant in Gadsden.
Goodyear says the move is in response to a decline in market demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A phased shut down will begin across the company’s tire, retread and chemical plants in United States and elsewhere over the coming days.
Its facility in Peru was closed earlier this week.
The company said: “To further protect the health and wellbeing of its associates, customers and communities, which remain Goodyear’s top priority, the company is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has introduced a number of preventative measures at its facilities, including limiting visitor access and business travel, implementing remote working and social distancing practices and increasing frequency of disinfection.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.