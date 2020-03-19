FIRST ALERT: We stay mostly dry and warm Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is the first day of spring! It technically does not begin until late tonight around 10:50 p.m. We are starting off this morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are unusually warm for this time of the year with many of us in the 60s. We are starting the day dry with most of the rain staying well to our north and west where a cold front has triggered severe weather in parts of Texas and flash flood watches and warnings in the Plains and Midwest. This is the same system that will produce showers and a few thunderstorms for us tomorrow. For the rest of today, we will enjoy a mostly cloudy sky with a 20% chance for an isolated shower in west Alabama. Temperatures are expected to climb near 80°F. It will be breezy at times with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. It will be another good day for a walk outside or doing a little yard work.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the arrival of rain tomorrow. The good news about tomorrow’s rain chance is that we are not expecting any severe weather. The other positive thing to gain from this cold front is that it will help wash away some of the tree pollen in the air. Temperatures will likely start in the 60s tomorrow morning with highs in the mid-70s. Rain chance tomorrow is up to 80% with the bulk of the rain moving through our area during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch is likely for most locations.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Most of the rain from Friday should be moving south of our area Saturday morning. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s. We should likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cool air will try to move in Saturday night giving us temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Sunday, rain chances look to increase once again as a system moves in from the west. Heavier rainfall totals are possible along and south of I-20. Severe weather is not expected with this system with the best potential to see storms along the Gulf Coast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Next week’s weather is trending drier and warmer across the Southeast. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 50s. We’ll introduce small rain chances during this time frame. By the middle part of next week, models are trending with temperatures well above average. We could see highs easily climb into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. I think pollen levels will dramatically increase next week with temperatures like this.
GARDENING FORECAST: A lot of people are wondering when they should begin their garden. Although I don’t expect any freezing temperatures for the rest of this month, we will still hold on to a small chance we could see one more snap of colder air moving in before Easter.
