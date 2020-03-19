FIRST ALERT: We stay mostly dry and warm Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is the first day of spring! It technically does not begin until late tonight around 10:50 p.m. We are starting off this morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are unusually warm for this time of the year with many of us in the 60s. We are starting the day dry with most of the rain staying well to our north and west where a cold front has triggered severe weather in parts of Texas and flash flood watches and warnings in the Plains and Midwest. This is the same system that will produce showers and a few thunderstorms for us tomorrow. For the rest of today, we will enjoy a mostly cloudy sky with a 20% chance for an isolated shower in west Alabama. Temperatures are expected to climb near 80°F. It will be breezy at times with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. It will be another good day for a walk outside or doing a little yard work.