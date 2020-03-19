FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms tomorrow, thankfully the severe threat is low!

The weekend starts off on a good note and mainly dry on Saturday but on Sunday the rain chances will ramp back up again especially south of I-20. Severe weather is not expected with this system and the best potential to see storms will be along the Gulf Coast. Next week’s weather is trending drier and warmer across the Southeast. I think pollen levels will dramatically increase next week with temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances look fairly low at this time.