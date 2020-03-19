FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms tomorrow, thankfully the severe threat is low!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring, otherwise known as the vernal equinox, begins tonight at 10:49 p.m., which marks the moment when the sun appears to shine directly over the equator and daytime and nighttime are nearly equal at 12 hours across the globe. This time around, daytime will have a slight edge on nighttime today, and Birmingham for example will see 12:06:57 of daylight hours.
What’s unique about this equinox is that it falls on March 19, but can also occur on the 20th or the 21st. The 2020 equinox in the U.S. falls on March 19, making it the earliest since 1896 or 124 years.
We will continue to see above normal temperatures, muggy conditions and mostly cloudy skies today. There is a small shower chance this afternoon across west Alabama, otherwise we should remain dry.
Our next big thing is the arrival of rain tomorrow. We’ll see an increasing coverage of showers northwest during the morning hours that will shift across the state during the afternoon hours. Showers and storms will become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours and then exit at night. The threat for severe weather or strong storms is low tomorrow, but not zero. The rain should help knock down the pollen count a bit and wash off your vehicles.
The weekend starts off on a good note and mainly dry on Saturday but on Sunday the rain chances will ramp back up again especially south of I-20. Severe weather is not expected with this system and the best potential to see storms will be along the Gulf Coast. Next week’s weather is trending drier and warmer across the Southeast. I think pollen levels will dramatically increase next week with temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances look fairly low at this time.
Hopefully with the daylight hours increasing, along with temperatures,t the two combined will help to kill the COVID-19 virus. The Climate Prediction Center released the temperature and precipitation outlook for April, and the south is forecast to see above normal temperatures and rainfall.
We can only hope that during our most aggressive severe weather months that the pattern behaves. We certainly don’t need to be faced with two potential enemies at once, meaning a tornado threat plus the inability to socially distance for those going into a community storm shelter.
As of now, I don’t see a severe weather outbreak or tornado threat for Alabama, but it’s a different story today for parts of the Midwest. Of course if something changes then we will be the first to alert you!
A First Alert for rain tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.