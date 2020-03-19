Coronavirus crisis: City of Birmingham to offer loans to small businesses

“It may be just another loan, even though it’s a no-interest, it’s still a loan. And as small businesses, we already have loans and are in debt and are typically month to month so really, I think the immediate need is to somehow say, ‘Hey, how can we source and connect with our communities and meet the need now?’ because really it’s, you know what are the fixed costs that are going to come up for small business? Because April 1st is less than 2 weeks away, so it is a need that is here and present and everyone is facing it,” said Marlar.