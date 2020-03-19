Coronavirus crisis: City of Birmingham to offer loans to small businesses

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The coffee is still on at Filter Coffee Parlor in Birmingham’s Five Points neighborhood, at least, for now.
“We know it’s probably coming to end for a few weeks or possibly more,” said Jill Marlar, who owns Filter Coffee Parlor with her husband, James.
Restaurants around their 11th Avenue South business have closed after strict regulations were set by the Jefferson County Health Department, banning on-site service. The order is in effect until at least March 24 and is designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s changed very rapidly. We’ve definitely seen just a shift, just in business, customers, just the streets of our neighborhood,” said Marlar.
She added, “This has really created just an emptiness in the community, and communities everywhere. We are not alone in this.”
Small businesses in Birmingham are “under siege,” believes Dr. Josh Carpenter, Director of the Birmingham Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity.
“Our goal is to make sure we help businesses who are doing well before this crisis hit our community, that they can be sustained, that they can keep workers employed, and that they can keep business moving forward,” said Dr. Carpenter during a news conference about Mayor Randall Woodfin’s COVID-19 response plan on Wednesday.
The $15 million plan, approved Tuesday night by the Birmingham City Council, sets aside $1 million for a small business emergency loan fund, or BhamStrong Fund. The zero interest, 180-day loans are designed to help small businesses pay their employees and “offset losses” because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“It may be just another loan, even though it’s a no-interest, it’s still a loan. And as small businesses, we already have loans and are in debt and are typically month to month so really, I think the immediate need is to somehow say, ‘Hey, how can we source and connect with our communities and meet the need now?’ because really it’s, you know what are the fixed costs that are going to come up for small business? Because April 1st is less than 2 weeks away, so it is a need that is here and present and everyone is facing it,” said Marlar.
Dr. Carpenter said loans are the first phase of the city’s plan to help small businesses and said more information would be released soon. For now, city leaders are asking businesses owners, like the Marlars, to share their needs and concerns on Bhamstrong.com so the city will know how best to help.
“You get a sense that the city is recognizing [small business owners] are going to need something and are trying to help,” said Marlar.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.