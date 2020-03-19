City of Pelham launches a website for coronavirus information

• All Municipal Court docket proceedings from March 16th thru April 16th will be postponed. Please contact the Court office at 205.620.6407 to reschedule your court date. The Court Magistrate window is open for regular business normal business hours. The Court encourages payments be paid thru the mail with a cashier’s check or money order made payable to Pelham Municipal Court. Mail to Pelham Municipal Court, P.O. Box 1419, Pelham, Alabama 35124. If the Judge has allowed partial payments on your case the Court will accept phone payments at 205.620.6407.