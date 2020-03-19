City of Pelham launches a website for coronavirus information

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham launched a COVID-19 Central Web-Information page to provide information related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
As a reminder of the city’s continued precautionary measure, and in keeping with the national public health recommendations for group gatherings and social distancing:
• All water payments will be accepted two ways: via online at pelhamalabama.gov and at the drive thru window located in the Pelham Water Works Building, 3111 Cummings Street, Pelham, AL 35124. Other water concerns can be addressed via phone at 205.620.6420 and at the drive thru window.
• All business permits/licenses payments can be made through the mail, City of Pelham, P O Box 1238, Pelham, Alabama 35124, or calling 206.620.6480.
• All building plan submittals will be handled in the lobby of the Pelham Water Works building. Prior to plan submittal, please make sure you include all required documents. For the public’s convenience, the list of required documentation can be found at pelhamalabama.gov.
• All Municipal Court docket proceedings from March 16th thru April 16th will be postponed. Please contact the Court office at 205.620.6407 to reschedule your court date. The Court Magistrate window is open for regular business normal business hours. The Court encourages payments be paid thru the mail with a cashier’s check or money order made payable to Pelham Municipal Court. Mail to Pelham Municipal Court, P.O. Box 1419, Pelham, Alabama 35124. If the Judge has allowed partial payments on your case the Court will accept phone payments at 205.620.6407.
