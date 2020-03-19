Birmingham Park and Rec Centers offering free lunches for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students can pick up a free sack lunch at one of Birmingham Park and Rec’s 18 centers starting Thursday.
Pick-up times are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are not to eat the lunches at the rec centers. The free sack lunches are available through the first week of April.
Lunches, which are prepared by the Birmingham City Schools Child Nutrition Program, will be distributed at the following Birmingham rec centers:
• East Pinson Valley
• Fountain Heights
• Hawkins
• Inglenook
• M.L.K.
• Memorial
• North Birmingham
• Willow Wood
• Central Park
• Ensley
• Harrison
• Henry Crumpton
• Hooper City
• Howze-Sanford
• McAlpine
• Roosevelt
• Sandusky
• Wiggins
Birmingham school locations will continue to provide lunches to students. The pick-up time for Birmingham school locations is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Distribution is for students 18 years old and younger.
Sixth Avenue Baptist Church is also offering grab-and-go lunches for children, ages 4 to 18, in the community. Lunches will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
