Alabama Department of Corrections employee tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that an administrative employee has tested positive for the Coronavirus,
In accordance to HIPPA laws, the ADOC will not be releasing the individual’s name or the facility where they work.
According to the department, everyone who was in contact with the individual is now in self quarantine for a 14-day period and will be monitored for symptoms.
This is the first case of COVID-19 within the ADOC. Their are currently no positive cases reported among inmates.
“The ADOC has been actively preparing for the spread of COVID-19 throughout Alabama, which allowed us to quickly put in place necessary preventive measures and protocols to best protect our staff and inmate population,” said Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Unfortunately, no one is immune to this virus. The physical state of our facilities and our crowded inmate populations are additional challenges we are working diligently to address as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 outbreak. The entire Department is focused on reducing the potential impact of this disease on our correctional system, while maintaining critical operational, rehabilitative, heath, and mental health services.”
According to the ADOC, they have the ability to test inmates within the facilities; however, testing will only occur after the ADPH approves a physician’s order.
System-wide preventative measures in place include temperature screening of all staff prior to entering the facilities, increased sanitization of facilities with CDC-recommended cleaning supplies, and the suspension of visitation, general legal visits, and work-release and work-center programs. The Department is also minimizing internal transfers of inmates on a case-by-case basis.
