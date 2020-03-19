BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several local healthcare providers joined to form the Alabama COVID-19 Telemedicine Task Force to figure out a better way to service their patients.
Wednesday, the group activated COVID19telemed.org, a telemedicine website that can also be utilized by phone.
Dr. Kre Johnson, owner of Brownstone Healthcare and Anesthetics, is one of the doctors who transitioned her practice to telemedicine during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Before the transition, Dr. Kre said providing care for the influx of patients seeking testing was overwhelming.
“It has been crazy in primary care land. A lot of us are either on the front lines performing COVID-19 testing. Suiting up from head to toe. Testing people outside of the door. Going to cars and testing people,” said Dr, Kre.
The website has providers in primary care for families, children and mental health.
Dr. Kre said the service would take the guesswork out of deciding whether to be tested for COVID-19.
“I’ll ask you the prompts, have you had a fever? Have you traveled? So, I’ll have all those details before I get on the phone with you, so I’ll know how to direct you,” said Dr. Kre.
The service starts at $25 with or without insurance.
