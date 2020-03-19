Alabama AG warns those looking to illegally profit from health emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is warning folks who may seek to illegally profit from the current public health emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that Alabama's price gouging law is in effect.
The price gouging law was activated on March 13 when Governor Kay Ivey declared a public health emergency in the state of Alabama.
From the release from Marshall, the following describes what is considered price gouging:
Although what constitutes an unconscionable price is not specifically set forth in state law, a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days — unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost in connection with the rental or sale of the commodity — is a prima facie case of unconscionable pricing.
“Alabamians should be on guard against those who would seek to prey upon them through price gouging of commodities and services for consumption or use as a direct result of the public health emergency,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Furthermore, those who seek to profit during this time of emergency through price gouging will be subject to the law.”
The penalty: A fine up to $1,000 per violation. Also, if it’s determined you willfully and continuously violated the law, you could be prohibited from doing business in Alabama.
If you need to file an illegal price gouging report, you can visit the Alabama AG’s office by clicking here. You can also call 800-392-5658 or mail a complaint to: Alabama Attorney General’s Office, 501 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama, 36130.
