YMCA to provide daycare services for healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham YMCA facilities will be closed, but not to everyone.
They’re opening their doors and their hearts to provide care for children of health care workers.
The YMCA is converting their facilities in the greater Birmingham area to provide all-day childcare for parents who are on the front line.
“We’re greatly concerned about the availability of staff at the hospitals to take care of the people, and we don’t want childcare to be one of those burdens,” says Dan Pile with the YMCA.
YMCA President and CEO Dan Pile says the Y is more than a swim and a gym — its mission calls them to be responsible to the critical situations we face. And critical need right now is childcare, especially for health professionals.
“We have 200 young people that have volunteered to work in our after-school and our full daycare for our healthcare providers. It’s quite remarkable that they’re willing to do that under these circumstances, so we’re quite proud of our team,” continues Pile.
Pile says the facilities are cleaned and ready to go. They are following guidelines from the CDC and UAB to make sure workers and kids stay safe.
And while focusing on care for children of healthcare providers, Pile says they haven’t forgotten about their usual, everyday YMCA members.
"This is a hard time because it’s not just exercise. The YMCA is often a social outlet for a lot of people. So more than the fitness needs our members have, I’m more worried about people being isolated, and how that might affect emotions,” continued Pile. “But we’re going to try our best to reach out and stay in touch with as many of our members as possible. "
Healthcare workers should have gotten a link from their employer on how to register for childcare through the YMCA.
Pile tells me they don’t need volunteers, but if you’d like to help, consider donating to the Y.
