16-year-old girl shot in the face in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 16-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the face Tuesday evening.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of 17th Avenue NW in Center Point.
Deputies say they arrived and found the 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Witnesses say a car pulled up in front of a house where several teens were standing, then fired multiple rounds from the car before driving off.
Deputies say the teen’s wounds are not life-threatening.
If you know anything about this crime call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
