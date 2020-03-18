Woman, 70, dies in Bessemer house fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Bessemer Tuesday afternoon.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Paula Ann Sorrell Dye.
The fire happened at her home in the 5600 block of Rockdale Road.
McAdory Fire, Eastern Valley Fire/Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
They found Dye inside the home and took her to the hospital where she later died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
