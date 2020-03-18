Tuscaloosa police to temporarily close three precincts to public

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is working to keep the chances low for their officers to get infected with coronavirus.
Tuscaloosa police department headquarters is operational to officers and open to the community. It’s located on Hargrove Road and will be the only precinct available to residents for awhile.
The city of Tuscaloosa wants to follow CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health regulations on COVID-19.
So the Tuscaloosa police department is closing its east, west, and downtown precincts to the public until further notice.
Overall the police department will remain fully operational during this time.
The city said closing these precincts to the public will help in limiting officers’ potential exposure to COVID-19, as well as increase the number of officers on patrol by limiting the number of desk personnel needed.
People who need to file a report at one of these precincts can the police department 205-349-212 and a police officer will meet you in the parking lot and take your report.
