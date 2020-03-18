Tarrant Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents of Tarrant Elementary School students received a letter Tuesday night from the the Tarrant City Board of Education that a student has tested positive for coronavirus.
The letter says it is unknown how the student contracted the virus, but the student’s family was advised by health officials to contact everyone that the students has had contact with over the last several days.
Included in the letter is a reminder to continue practicing social distancing, wash your hands, and call your doctor if you believe you have coronavirus symptoms which include fever, cough, body aches and shortness of breath. Should a family member develop any symptoms, please isolate that person from other members of the family and call your doctor or urgent care for guidance.
Entering Wednesay, Alabama has 39 confirmed cases, including 21 in Jefferson County.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.