Stuck at Home? Organize Your Space!

But even if you don’t want to “make do” with found objects, the absolute BEST thing you can do is to pare down stuff you don’t like, don’t use, don’t wear, and so on. A common mistake is to use our houses as a storage unit for all the items we once loved or needed, but I’d like to view my house as a work horse — it’s there to work HARD for me. I need my house to help, not to hinder. So, this is a great time to purge if needed!”