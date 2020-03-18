Some claim laptop and computer monitor shortage as more people work remotely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more people working from home, you may find it tougher than usual to get your hands on the equipment you need.
Stanley Funches, a financial planner, said he and his employees searched by store and online for equipment.
“ Various stores... from Best Buy to online. They were all out. We were on Amazon searching for different monitors... anything that can serve the purpose for working from home,” said Funches. “We wanted to work remotely. We were testing our business continuity plan. One of my employees also has a son who was trying to work remotely and they were looking for monitors online. We could not find monitors.”
Funches said they had to get creative, using a TV and HDMI cable as a makeshift computer monitor.
He said getting everyone set up has been a challenge. However, he said the transition wasn’t too bad. In fact, he hoped to learn from the experience.
“Having to go to one monitor, whatever’s at home. Maybe affects the speed and how we do business but I think over time people will adapt. This working remotely is new for everyone.”
