Social distancing impacting blood supply, causing shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Social distancing and temporary closures because of the coronavirus has lead to blood shortages across the country and here in Alabama.
But even as we deal with the disease, hospitals need a fully stocked blood supply to care for other patients. Although state health leaders want you to limit your contact with others, during their last press conference they still asked people to donate blood if they can.
At LifeSouth in Birmingham, their blood bank is in low supply. They provide blood for local hospitals. Staff say they were supposed to hold blood donation drives at local high schools this week, but because schools are shut down they lost hundreds of units of blood they would have received. So, they’re asking people to come in and donate and they’re taking extra measures to limit the spread of germs.
“The FDA has proven you can’t contract that through giving blood or a transfusion. You can go to your hospital or come here and give blood. You can see the beds are spread apart and we’re making sure not to touch hands or anything," said Blake Lee, Community Development Coordinator at LifeSouth.
Donating blood takes about 8 to 10 minutes. If you go to the LifeSouth’s website and type in your zip code, you can see some of the blood drives scheduled near where you live.
