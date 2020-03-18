Service technicians checked for coronavirus, taking extra precautions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re stuck at home, self- quarantining or social distancing, and all of the sudden your AC goes out or you start having issues with your plumbing. You need it fixed, but you’re worried about your health.
With people staying at home more, it means folks are using plumbing and electricity even more.
And that means it’s a busy time for OnTime Service technicians.
They’re switching up their routines over coronavirus concerns.
Right now all technicians are scanned for their temperatures every day. If they have a fever, they’re sent to a doctor.
Every service truck has soap and water and paper towels.
And every technician has shoe covers and disposable gloves to be worn during each call.
OnTime Service Owner Kerry Adkins says, "With more people in the house, more things are going to break because we’re flushing the toilets more and we’re running the air conditioner more, and we’re using the electricity more. So it’s going to happen. So our challenge is that we are trying to service as many people as we can as safely as we can."
They’re also asking customers about the health of anyone in the home before a visit, and if someone is sick, they’ll postpone the service.
