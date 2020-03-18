Regions Bank temporarily limits in-person services amid coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Effective March 19, in-person branch-banking services will be temporarily limited to either drive-through service during regular hours or in-office service by appointment only at area Regions Bank branches.
The changes are to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19.
“Our teams are committed to delivering financial services, advice and guidance for the people and businesses of our communities. This change will help us do so in a way that helps minimize risks related to coronavirus while also maintaining the ability of our local bankers to meet the critical financial needs of our customers,” said Scott Peters, head of Consumer Banking for Regions.
While drive-through services are available during regular hours at facilities equipped with drive-up windows, appointments for services in branch office areas should be scheduled by customers in advance.
Customers can use the Make an Appointment feature on Regions.com to schedule standard consumer banking services. Appointments should be limited to individual consumers or business clients rather than large groups.
