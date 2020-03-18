Parent reports Helena High School student has coronavirus

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena parents, students and staff got a letter from the Shelby County superintendent Wednesday confirming a Helena High School student’s parent reported the student tested positive for the coronavirus and is awaiting confirmation by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Is is not known when the student got sick, but while they wait for ADPH confirmation, the family is self-isolating.
Students who attend Helena High School may have been exposed to covid-19 through contact with the student. The student has a sibling at Helena Middle School.
The reminder from Shelby County Schools, continue practicing social distancing, wash your hands, and call your doctor if you believe you have coronavirus symptoms which include fever, cough, body aches and shortness of breath.
Shelby County leaders are contracting with a professional company to have each school cleaned and disinfected before students return back to school.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.