No more on-site classes at UA for Spring 2020, commencement canceled, plan for completion announced

Our semester will be completed under the plan below, posted on our website at healthinfo.ua.edu and updated as additional details become available. Please understand the thoughtfulness with which this plan was developed and is now conveyed. I personally believe there is no higher calling than to be an educator, and it is a great joy of my life and of the lives of our many faculty and staff to interact with a rich and active campus life. This year, more than others, we look forward to the later return of students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and supporters who make our campus community so special.