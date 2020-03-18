Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff are ordering bars, gyms and other indoor facilities to close immediately and restaurants to offer to-go service only in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mayors of Phoenix and Tucson declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon. Restaurants were given until 8 p.m. to convert to drive-thru, delivery or pick-up only. The mayor of Flagstaff was the first to make the decision with an official proclamation on Monday. The closures come as state health officials identified three more coronavirus cases, including the first two on the Arizona portion of the Navajo reservation in Navajo County.