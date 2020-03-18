How to treat COVID-19 at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most people in Alabama are not exhibiting symptoms severe enough to warrant being admitted into the hospital.
So, health professionals are suggesting you treat the symptoms of COVID-19 the same as you would treat the flu.
Betsy Stewart with Main Street Family Care said you can treat the primary symptoms of COVID-19 at home.
“Make sure you stay hydrated. Reduce your fever with Tylenol and Advil. Sanitize and clean surfaces and then monitor your symptoms to make sure you do not get worse or your symptoms do not process,” said Stewart.
The primary symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Runny nose
- Dry cough
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Body aches
If your symptoms are severe such as a high fever (100.4 or above) and the fever won’t go down even with medicine or you have trouble breathing, Stewart said that’s when you should seek professional care.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.