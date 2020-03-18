Heart Gallery Alabama: Kendale & Kenneth

Kendale & Kenneth are twins, born in October 2009. Kendale is a caring child who always likes to share what he has with others. He would love to be able to play video games all day long! He loves school, especially math & science. He told us that his principal brags on him about how well-mannered he is.
Kenneth is a very helpful and caring child. He enjoys playing video games and is a talented artist. He loves to draw.
These brothers long to be placed in a home together.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
