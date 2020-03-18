Happy Birthday! Special Alabama veteran, who served in 3 wars, turns 100

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy 100th birthday to Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Carl Cooper!
Hero Cooper joined the centenarian club on March 18, 2020, and was congratulated on his milestone birthday by Director Stacy Vasquez of the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
“Our leadership team was honored to recognize Col. Cooper today for his many years of military service and to celebrate his 100th birthday with him via FaceTime,” said Director Vasquez.
The 100-year old Clanton, Alabama, native, joined the Marines on April 1, 1942 and became a member of 6th Marine Division. By 1945, he was a 1st Lieutenant stationed in Okinawa at both Mount Yae-Take and Sugar Loaf.
Cooper, who served in the World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars, has been receiving health services from the VA since 1980. He credits the Birmingham VA with keeping him healthy.
“The Lord has been good to me and continues to bless me every day,” Cooper said.
For his service, he has been awarded two dozen medals including a Presidential Unit Citation with One Star, Marine Corps Medal with Four Stars, the United Nations Medal and the coveted Legion of Merit Medal.
“I was only doing what my country needed me to do and I came home,” said Col. Cooper.
In 2019, Morgan Hightower had the privilege of interviewing Col. Cooper. We thank him for his incredible service!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.