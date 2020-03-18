Gadsden city leaders closing buildings to the public

"The health and safety of our citizens and staff are our first priority. We currently have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 here, but we expect that will change. Limiting and slowing the spread of this virus, through social distancing, good hygiene practices like hand-washing, avoiding public gathering is important. We want to minimize the impact on our citizens, when possible. The city government and essential services, like public safety, garbage collection, and infrastructure maintenance will not stop" said Mayor Sherman Guyton. "We are taking every appropriate action, and planning for all contingencies but we need citizens to remain calm and use good judgment so that we can work through this situation as a community.”