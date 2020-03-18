Free errand day for Pelham, Hoover seniors from Dwell at Home app

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based tech company for senior citizens is having “Seniors’ Free Errand Day.”
Dwell at Home is an app, based in home senior care with a variety of services, from companionship to skilled care, according to CEO Rod Palmer.
The company says Wednesday, March 25 will be an errand day for seniors in Hoover and Pelham. Seniors in this area can go to dwellathome.com, and in the message box type what errand they need, their phone number and address.
“This is something we can do to help seniors that are self quarantining or can’t get to the store,” says Palmer.
Mike Clark, one of the founders of Dwell at Home says, “In these difficult times, seniors still have needs. Whether it’s picking up dry cleaning, Chinese food or pre-ordered groceries, we want to help. We won’t be able to pick up prescription meds for you, but we can do some running around to keep them safe and at home,” Clark says.
Applications will be taken on the website until Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m. Errands will take place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Dwell at Home is an app that connects seniors with in-home care partners, offering a more affordable, convenient, and personalized care option. We’re changing the future of in-home senior care through our unique approach of matching seniors with compassionate care partners based on personality, hobbies, and interests and career paths - ensuring a better fit for seniors and care partners alike,” the company states.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.