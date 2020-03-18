FIRST ALERT: Temps could reach the 80s Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting Wednesday morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with dry conditions. Temperatures remain mild with many locations in the mid to upper 50s with some cities in the lower 60s. We can't rule out the possibility for patchy fog in locations along and south of I-20 this morning. Visibility could be less than a mile in some spots. Today is going to be a very warm afternoon as we should see a little bit of sunshine. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Winds will be breezy at times from the south at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We can expect very warm temperatures on the first day of spring that officially occurs Thursday at 10:50 PM. Temperatures look to be 10-15 degrees above average as we begin the first day of spring. Morning temperatures will likely start in the 60s with highs in the lower 80s. Our average high/low temperatures for this time of the year is 67°F/44°F. We could see an isolated shower in west Alabama tomorrow, but most of us remain dry.
GET SOME EXERCISE: With warm and mostly dry weather expected today and tomorrow, we encourage people to go outside and go for a walk. We still encourage you to stay isolated and away from groups of people. We just think getting some fresh air could help. It will be a great time to get some yard work out of the way or to clean the car. Just note that pollen levels are increasing, so allergies could become an issue for some people.
NEXT BIG THING: Our best rain chance over the next seven days looks to be Friday. A cold front will try to move into our area Friday morning. Rain chances will likely increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance is around 70-80%. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals could add up around a quarter to a half inch of rain for most locations. Higher totals are possible in far northwest Alabama. We can’t rule out a few embedded thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The latest models are showing a few changes with this weekend’s forecast. The first noticeable difference will be the temperatures. They have trended slightly warmer. We are now forecasting morning lows Saturday in the low to mid-50s. Sunday could be our coolest morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is now looking wetter with scattered showers moving into Central Alabama during the afternoon hours. With clouds and rain in place, temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the lower 60s Sunday.
WARMING UP NEXT WEEK: We will continue to hold on to rain chances Monday through Wednesday. We are also noticing a warming trend for the middle and end of next week too. Latest models are showing high temperatures in the 70s with areas climbing into the lower 80s by next Thursday and Friday. No sign of cold or freezing temperatures through March 28th.
