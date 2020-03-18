FIRST ALERT: Temps could reach the 80s Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting Wednesday morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with dry conditions. Temperatures remain mild with many locations in the mid to upper 50s with some cities in the lower 60s. We can't rule out the possibility for patchy fog in locations along and south of I-20 this morning. Visibility could be less than a mile in some spots. Today is going to be a very warm afternoon as we should see a little bit of sunshine. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Winds will be breezy at times from the south at 10-15 mph.