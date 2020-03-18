County-wide curfew in effect for all school-aged children in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A county-wide curfew is in effect, starting Wednesday, March 18, for all school-aged children in Etowah County.
The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director released the following statement:
“There is a county-wide curfew for all school aged children in Etowah County. Nightly from 9 p.m. to each morning at 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian until further notice. Daily, your school-aged children should be given instruction not to be out in public in groups to socialize. This is a serious situation and we need your help and assistance with this matter."
The EMA also wants to remind the public of the following:
- School is out! This does not mean vacation by any means in this situation. We are battling an “invisible” Public Health Emergency and need the help and assistance of all to do this.
- This is not two weeks of Spring Break.
- Children should be at home, social distancing, staying healthy, not meeting in groups, not attending gatherings for socializing.
