Coronvirus concerns have you stocking up? Keep WIC families in mind

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are trying to stock up at the grocery store right now, double check the labels and leave supplies for the Women, Infants and Children or WIC program.
People who use WIC to feed their kids really can’t switch to another brand. So, if those options run out, some families could be left without food.
The state non-profit Alabama Arise works closely with low income families. They understand people want to prepare, but they are asking you to be considerate of others.
“We’re all in this together and that some families are struggling a lot more to just meet basic nutritional needs than are others especially when kids are home from school,” Carol Gundlach with Alabama Arise said.
Gundlach says there is legislation making its way through Congress right now that will make it easier for families on WIC to have more options in stores.
