Birmingham homicide under investigation, 1 person in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Jerrell Little from Birmingham. He was 29.
Officers from the east precinct responded to 7720 1st Avenue South on March 12 on a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found Little lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at UAB Hospital.
A preliminary investigation suggests Little and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation before the shooting.
Police have one person in custody.
Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777
