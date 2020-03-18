BEWARE: Local and national schemes reported during coronavirus crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/BBB) - Sometimes in a time of crisis that’s when thieves and schemers try to strike and take advantage of the situation.
The Better Business Bureau says reports of scams are streaming into BBB Serving Central & South Alabama and all over North America.
Here’s what BBB shared with us Wednesday:
Friday, March 13, our office received a report from Mobile regarding a text message informing the public of some confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a local hospital. The message included a link to obtain additional information. The link included malware that infected the individual's device. These types scams become very volatile during situations like the coronavirus due to the information overload we are all experiencing. Being on guard regarding anything suspicious and only clicking links from trusted sources can make a huge difference in helping you avoid exposing your device to malware.
Starting this past weekend, our office began receiving reports that the Alabama Power imposter call scam was making the rounds. This scam involves a robocall informing you that your service will be terminated unless payment is remitted immediately. With so many of us focused on the health and well being of ourselves, our family, and our friends, this scam does have to potential to find unsuspecting victims who are distracted by the drastic changes our lives are facing in an effort to combat COVID-19 while still attempting to take care of all our responsibilities. Alabama Power has previously provided these tips:
· Alabama Power will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.
· Alabama Power will never call you and ask you over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.
· Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show you. If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244.
· Scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.
Due to the State of Emergency being declared by Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama's price gouging laws have been made active. Alabama's Price Gouging Law prohibits the "unconscionable pricing" of products for sale or rent. If you suspect a business is price gouging during this time, please report it to the Alabama Attorney General's office at https://www.alabamaag.gov/consumercomplaint .
As the public has scrambled to stock up on necessary supplies in reaction to the spread of COVID-19, a number of scams have been reported regarding websites selling the supplies the public has been clamoring to obtain but not delivering the products to paying customers. Online Purchase scams were the number one most common scam reported to BBB in 2019 and the current situation we all face has made ordering online and even more attractive option. This makes being aware of the risks all that much more necessary and researching the businesses all that much more important. This online business is one example: https://www.bbb.org/us/ca/los-angeles/profile/not-elsewhere-classified/em-general-1216-1272449/details#additional-info . This business has received a number of complaints and reviews regarding failure to provide the highly sought after masks after accepting payment. Customers report their communication attempts to the business are unsuccessful. This example also highlights how much BBBs depend on you, the consumer to keep us informed of what you’re seeing in the marketplace through complaints, customer reviews, scam tracker reports, as well as calls and emails to your local BBB offices.
If you are targeted by a scam, please call BBB at 205-558-2222 or submit a ScamTracker report at bbb.org/scamtracker/. Additional information regarding a multitude of scams can be found on BBB.org.
