BEWARE: Local and national schemes reported during coronavirus crisis

As the public has scrambled to stock up on necessary supplies in reaction to the spread of COVID-19, a number of scams have been reported regarding websites selling the supplies the public has been clamoring to obtain but not delivering the products to paying customers. Online Purchase scams were the number one most common scam reported to BBB in 2019 and the current situation we all face has made ordering online and even more attractive option. This makes being aware of the risks all that much more necessary and researching the businesses all that much more important. This online business is one example: https://www.bbb.org/us/ca/los-angeles/profile/not-elsewhere-classified/em-general-1216-1272449/details#additional-info . This business has received a number of complaints and reviews regarding failure to provide the highly sought after masks after accepting payment. Customers report their communication attempts to the business are unsuccessful. This example also highlights how much BBBs depend on you, the consumer to keep us informed of what you’re seeing in the marketplace through complaints, customer reviews, scam tracker reports, as well as calls and emails to your local BBB offices.